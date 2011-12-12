Cyber Attacks Don’t Take The Holidays Off

For most of us, the holidays usually mean some time away from work, a chance to hang out with friends and family, and an excuse to kick up our feet and relax a little. That is, unless, you happen to be in the cyber attack business, where the holidays could be the perfect time for you to strike unsuspecting e-commerce sites and deal-happy consumers. Do cyber attacks take the holidays off?

The folks at CloudFlare, providers of commercial, cloud-based services to help secure and accelerate websites, looked at data across more than 100,000 websites. According to their data analysis, on a typical day, 15.31% of requests to a website are some sort of cyber threat. While that pattern is relatively stable, the day-to-day average can swing by as much as 10%.

In looking back at this year’s holidays, cyber attacks seem to be the heaviest around May Day, Mother’s Day, Halloween, and Veteran’s Day. If those numbers hold true, that means you’ll want to do your online shopping for flowers, gifts, and costumes a little bit early.

On the flip side, those with the biggest decrease are China National Day and National Back to Church Day. One could be the result of divine intervention from a higher cyber power. The other could be the result of a spike in infected computers in China that are offline and therefore can’t be used to launch attacks at that time. “We can’t say that the holidays themselves are the cause of increases or decreases in attacks,” explained Matthew Prince, cofounder and CEO of CloudFlare. “It is interesting, however, that China National Day saw a big decrease in attacks since the majority of attacks we see originate from China.”

Attacks affect different types of sites at different times. For example, while overall attack traffic was relatively stable on Cyber Monday, CloudFlare found that e-commerce sites saw a 45% increase in attack traffic directed at them on the busiest online shopping day of the year.