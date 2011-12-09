How The Video Game Awards Are Leveling Up A Fading Format

The idea of a glitzy award show is far from the frag fests gamers are used to. But for Spike TV’s Video Game Awards, the worlds of pageantry and pixels collide to create something entirely new. Like previous years, this year’s gala-for-all-things-gaming (premiering live on Spike 8:00PM/ET) is a slickly produced, reality-blurring amalgamation of industry recognition and fanboy indulgence.

With its splashy augmented reality-infused sets, unorthodox format, and world premieres of forthcoming titles sneakily hidden as easter eggs, it’s safe to say that this year’s VGAs literally have gaming written into their code. Here’s a look at five tactics the show’s creators used to relaunch the format and give the typical award show a new 1-UP for the gaming crowd.

Tactic #1: Hire The Top Industry Players

Television is already clogged with award shows, so for the VGA to stand out, they need to innovate or die–no do-overs. The VGAs boast an industry veteran who loves to take risks. “With all the big-budget games and movies younger viewers are used to, you really need to be pushing the envelope technologically,” VGA co-executive producer, Mark Burnett, tells Fast Company. As the kingmaker of reality TV franchises like CBS’s Survivor, Burnett–who also produced this year’s Emmys broadcast and the MTV Video Movie Awards–is no stranger to the format. “All sorts of things can go wrong with people interacting with game characters on live TV,” says Burnett, but taking risks on the show’s unconventional format and fancy tech is part of the reward. “Everyone here working [on set] wants to be on the cutting edge of television, and this show is really just a great fit for that.”

Tactic #2: Kill The Gratuitous Celebrity Cameo

They might be the mainstay of other awards shows, but celebrity cameos and filler musical numbers don’t fly with VGA producers. The few meatspace celebrities appearing–like emcee/Chuck star Zachary Levi–also all have some sort of strong tie to the gaming industry. (Fallout: New Vegas fans will recognize Levi as one of the game’s voice actors.) Ho-hum award categories have been ditched in favor of fanboy-friendly alternatives, too. This year’s “Gamer God Award” (think: a leveled-up Lifetime Achievement) is going to Blizzard Entertainment’s three founders for their involvement in creating blockbuster PC titles like World of Warcaft, StarCraft, and Diablo.