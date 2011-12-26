Malcolm Gladwell Has No Idea Why “The Tipping Point” Was A Hit

I got interested in the dramatic crime decrease in New York in the mid-1990s. That was right when I moved to the city for the first time. And I was stunned at how New York went from a place that everyone thought of as dangerous to a place that seemed as safe as any major city in the country within the space of such a short time. It made me wonder if there wasn’t something that could be learned from that experience that could be applied to other social phenomena.

Why do you think the book was so successful and resonated with the business world?

I have no idea! When I wrote it, my only real hope was that my mother would like it! I’ve considered all my books to be very private, idiosyncratic projects designed to make me happy. And I’m forever surprised when they make other people happy too.

In the years since the book’s release, have you reexamined the roles of connectors, mavens, and salesmen?

I haven’t. I haven’t even read Tipping Point since I wrote it. I have a rule about never going back to old topics. My sense is, though, that the Internet has probably magnified the social power of those three types several times over.

I think the idea of social asymmetries–that there might be a small number of people with disproportionate social power–has influenced a fair number of marketers. My sense is, though, that my books help people describe and understand the things that they were already doing–as opposed to radically change people’s behavior. I’m not a storyteller and a synthesizer. I’m not a real innovator.