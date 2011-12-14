In The Messy NFC Battle, Consumers Are The Biggest Losers

Google’s Wallet is among the very first large-scale efforts at transforming how you pay for things, injecting futuristic wireless NFC technology into the moment when you give a merchant your credit card number. It really works, using data handling and security systems that Google has designed. But the main smartphone that supports it, the Galaxy Nexus, won’t have Google Wallet enabled on the Verizon edition, because Verizon won’t allow it. Verizon, you see, is part of the Isis conglomerate–a mashup of credit card firms and cell phone networks–and they demand a slightly different hardware protocol for the way NFC wallets will work. That sound you hear is the rumpus caused by a new industry stumbling into being.

Isis just awarded the contract for the “secure element” (the encryption component of an NFC transaction system that ensures your data remains private and no one can snoop on your transactions) to Gemalto. Gemalto’s a firm you probably haven’t heard of, although you may well have used their products: Based in the Netherlands, they’re a huge manufacturer of SIM cards, among other secure devices. By opting for Gemalto, Isis’ members are signalling that they think your digital wallet should perhaps be controlled by security circuitry built into a SIM card. Which, lest you forget, is a piece of hardware that is tightly controlled by your cell phone operator–it’s your cell’s identity and main digital connection to their network. Which means that according to Isis, your future digital wallet will be partly orchestrated by your cell phone operator.

Gemalto’s SVP of Telecommunications, Sebastian Cano, spoke to Fast Company about the deal. It’s all about “management of the credentials of the secrets that are used inside the subscriber’s phone. And in order to perform some sensitive transactions, mainly financial transactions or management of coupons or loyatly programs, all these NFC services will require a higher level of security,” and Gemalto’s already got a product on the market that it’s adjusting to suit Isis’ security needs. “It’s the concept of a technical hub that will perform the end-to-end security” he notes, with Gemalto’s scheme securing the data in ways that please Isis–and it’s much more secure than current credit card systems. “It’s way, way above what is currently being practiced in American stores and ATMs right now,” Cano says.

And while security and privacy is paramount, Google’s wireless Wallet solution embeds its secuity in the phone itself–meaning the phone’s NFC payment system is essentially agnostic to which cell phone operator it’s used on. The data for the moment of transaction passes through your cell phone as merely encrypted data like pretty much any other encrypted piece of 3G information (such as when you pay for something on Amazon using your smartphone’s web browser, tapping in your passwords and credit card numbers), meaning it’s inaccessible to the cell phone network.

For another perspective, look at what Apple’s doing in its stores with its updated in-store app for iPhones, that lets you buy and pay for goods without having to speak to an employee–or even, for small items, do much more than scan the barcode of the thing you want into the app and walk out of the store with it. Apple’s using its own security layers, location awareness systems, payment handling, and store inventory management, plus its archive of hundreds of millions of users’ credit card numbers (the paid iTunes membership role) to pull this off. Since you can link pretty much any credit card from any provider into your iTunes account, and the data needn’t go over cell phone 3G (using in-store Wi-Fi instead) then Apple’s system is completely agnostic to cell phone systems and banks and credit card companies.

Apple’s also got a host of patents that hint at all sorts of amazing future uses for NFC, from smart wireless-sensing shopping baskets to cleverer ATMs to neat security controls, like identifying yourself as the owner of the credit card by “signing” your name with the corner of your iPhone, and letting its motion sensors check. Now Apple’s cleverness here is more in the implementation–and doesn’t preclude having a “secure element” in the phone or the SIM card.