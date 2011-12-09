HP Keeps WebOS, Google Launches “Currents” E-reader App, Victory For Samsung Against Apple, Jawbone Offers Refund For UP

HP Keeps webOS, But As Open-Source . HP CEO Meg Whitman has finally decided what to do with the expensive appendix that is webOS–its once-promising mobile operating system, which was the true jewel in its purchase of Palm. WebOS will remain HP property, scotching rumors it may be bought up by another mobile tech player, and instead it will “enable the creativity of the community” by contributing it to open-source access. The goal is to “accelerate” the platform, says HP’s press release. –-KE

–Updated 2:00 p.m. EST

Skinny Panasonic Android Phone Due Next Year. Panasonic is letting a trim new Android phone loose in Europe in March 2012. It’ll feature a 4.3-inch OLED display, and the first images, like these that The Verge grabbed, show its D-shaped shell is pretty skinny indeed. —NS

Spotify Guns For Pandora With Radio App. On music streaming service Spotify’s new Radio app, you’ll be able to skip as many times tracks as you want, and program in unlimited channels, Spotify explains in a blog post. The app also has a smarter discovery feature, and will be available to subscribers and free users. Spotify cofounder Daniel Ek introduced the app at the LeWeb conference in Paris today. —NS

Watson Turns Patent Troll Sleuth. Jeopardy winner “Watson” is being recruited to do a little patent troll hunting. The IBM supercomputer will scour medical records and databases and soak up and analyze information related to drug discovery, matching discoveries and patents to their appropriate owners. —NS