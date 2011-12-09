Why Newt Gingrich And Elizabeth Warren Are So Damned Persuasive

Left for dead only two months ago, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is now a front-runner for the GOP nomination. On the Democratic side, Elizabeth Warren, the Harvard Law professor who is running for the Senate seat currently held by Scott Brown, has created some buzz of her own. These two candidates couldn’t be more different, but they both use tried and true communication and persuasion techniques that help them connect with voters.

Please note, I do not favor any candidate I write about here. I do observe their communications and analyze them for two reasons: First, as citizens, it’s important to be informed about how political persuasion works and, second, because most of what we learn by watching candidates can be applied to business.

Gingrich and Warren both speak in plain terms, using language that anyone can understand. Another truth is that they are both intelligent and accomplished, especially academically. People generally hold PhDs and Harvard Law professors in high regard. This combination, intelligence and the ability to speak plainly, is always a winner.

Here are just a few of Gingrich’s recent statements:

“There’s no illegal worker without an illegal employer.”

“There’re no good bills at page 2,600.”

“(A 12.5 percent corporate rate) would actually mean that GE would pay taxes.”

“Students should get the grades they earn and teachers should have the right to discipline unruly children.”

All these statements are simple and logical, designed to create a bond with the average person.

Now, Gingrich brings a lot of baggage with him on all fronts. Yet, in his case, voters seem willing to look past it. And this brings me to a critical element of persuasion: Persistence. Despite the many years of and ongoing criticisms, he’s still standing. Gingrich knows persistence persuades.