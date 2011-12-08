Plum District’s New Tech Tools Turn Stay-At-Home Moms Into Digital Era Street Teams

You would be forgiven for thinking that cost-saving Plum District was just another deals company. And you could also be forgiven for thinking that its “moms” sales force were just a bunch of latter-day Avon ladies with no greater ambition than making a little pin money.

But if you thought either of those things, you’d be missing the fact that, amid all the talk in the tech world about how to bring local commerce online, Plum District is quietly reimagining the myriad ways local merchants can use digital marketing and other tools to drive business.

Not only that, but just as Zappos reimagined how companies should operate to serve modern-day digital customers, Plum District is creating new models of work to serve its employees and customers.

Some of the biggest names in the Silicon Valley venture community believe in the Plum District revolution. Today the two-year-old company announces it’s received a new $20 million round of funding led by General Catalyst Partners. That’s on top of more than $10 million already raised, from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, among others.

Plum District, which currently provides deals “for moms, by moms,” is also announcing the acquisition of two other companies–Doodle Deals, which will give it a foothold on the East Coast, and, more interestingly, Chatterfly, a mobile platform for customer loyalty and rewards.

Chatterfly’s tools expand the type of services Plum District’s sales team can offer local businesses. And in the long run, Plum District CEO Megan Gardner tells Fast Company, the startup sees its sales team as becoming full-service consultants to local merchants, providing them with a range of digital options and advice on which strategies to use.