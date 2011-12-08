Le Web Highlights Shifts In Global Startup Culture

As Om Malik told Leo Laporte at Le Web yesterday, “There is now a universal startup culture all over the world.”

Om’s right, as usual. Anywhere you go, there’s a startup community, an incubator or two, and a group of people doing exciting things. I’ve found this in Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Paris, Phoenix, Silicon Valley, London, Sao Paolo, Buenos Aires, and Santiago. And that’s just me. I’m the last person to tell you I’ve seen it all. Om, for example, is headed for Helsinki after his appearance at Le Web, to “see what’s happening there.” My friend Dave McClure flew to Paris from Tokyo yesterday, and will fly from Paris to Delhi tomorrow.

Nothing is a better example of this new cultural universality than Le Web, this week’s tech conference in Paris, where 3,500 people from 60 countries have come to see each other and worship at the altar of innovation. That’s why Dave made an intermediate stop here on his survey of startups around the world for his venture fund/accelerator 500 Startups.

As a result of this week, Paris now has Uber cabs. (Uber has just received another $32 million in funding.) Flipboard has released its iPhone app. These and many other announcements were made at Le Web 2011 this year. I’m sitting in the front of its major auditorium (Le Web is spread across three buildings), where this morning Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb, Dave McClure, and Bill Gross have already spoken to kick off day 2. I’m hanging on to this front seat for dear life so I can hear and see Marissa Mayer and George Clooney, coming up before lunch.

Loic Le Meur and his wife, Geraldine, started this conference six years ago to bring American entrepreneurs and financiers to Europe to see European entrepreneurs. Loic himself is the founder of Seesmic, and spends half his time in Paris and the other half in San Francisco.

In the intervening time between then and now, the social media revolution took place, and founders met financiers on Facebook and Twitter. Best practices have been shared, and servers have become virtual. For better or worse, the world economy has changed dramatically, and power has increasingly shifted to the developing world from the old centers like the U.S. and the U.K.