LinkedIn’s Reid Hoffman, Former Facebook VP Back New Social Network Designed To Transform Education

Silicon Valley-style thinking about the power of online networks has transformed how people communicate and collaborate both in their personal lives, through sites like Facebook, and in their professional ones, through services like Yammer and Podio.

Now a couple of Silicon Valley bigwigs are turning their attention to the world of education–the thinking being that the things they’ve learned about the power of network effects can transform K12 education and make it more vibrant, effective, and engaging.

Edmodo is social network for teachers and students that was founded in 2008 by two Chicago area IT professionals who had worked in school systems and seen how teachers struggled to bring digital materials into their classrooms. Today, the company is announcing that Silicon Valley powerhouses Greylock Ventures and Benchmark Capital are investing $15 million into the company in a Series B round of funding.

Equally important is the digital-networking brainpower (and Rolodexes) that will be joining the company’s board: LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman and former Facebook vice president of product Matt Cohler.

Cohler, who has backed Dropbox, Quora, Instagram, and Zendesk, tells Fast Company that Edmodo’s rapid growth is part of what captured his attention. Though only three years old, the company currently has 5 million teachers and students using the service in 60,000 schools around the world. In Silicon Valley, anything that catches on that quickly is worth paying attention to.

Teachers are using it as hubs for communicating with their students, and students are using it to collaborate on projects. In a world where children are growing up as digital natives, using a platform like Edmodo isn’t a shiny new object but rather the obvious way they would expect to interact with their teachers and each other.