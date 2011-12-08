Twitter 3.0 Has Arrived, Somali Terrorists Launch Twitter Feed, Microsoft And GE Team Up For Health Care IT

Twitter 3.0 Has Arrived. Twitter launched a new interface on Thursday that it says is designed to make the experience simpler. GigaOm says it positions Twitter as an “accessible source for news in a way that it hasn’t done before.” TweetDeck also got a revamp and is now available in browser form. Twitter says the new UI (see screenshots here ) will be rolled out to the service’s 100 million+ users in the next few weeks. — EBB

Google remembers Mexican artist Diego Rivera on today, his 125th birthday, with an autobiographical Doodle, in the mural style the artist is remembered for.

Somali Terrorists Launch Twitter Feed . Al-Shabaab, a Somalian militant organization classified as a terrorist organization by the U.S. government, has launched a Twitter feed. The account, @hsmpress (Harakat al-Shabaab Al Mujhadeen Press Office), currently has over 500 followers and posts English-language tweets representing Al-Shabaab’s positions. BBC reporter Mary Harper notes that the account is part of an ongoing English-language propaganda blitz on Al-Shabaab’s part. —NU

Microsoft And GE Start Health Care Tech Company. The two companies are launching a joint venture health care IT company in Seattle, a short drive away from Microsoft’s HQ in Redmond, WA. The goal of the venture is to create what sounds like a universal open platform that developers can use to create new applications. GE Healthcare IT’s existing applications and software will be tweaked for compatibility with the new platform. —NS

Facebook Issues Snappy Update For Android. Speediness is key in the new Facebook app for the Android store (which crossed 10 billion downloads over the weekend). In a blog post, Facebook explains that the tweaks will make tagging and uploading photographs a lot easier. Also, the newly designed menu will keep the News Feed, Groups, and games within easy access. —NS

Grand Central Apple Store Opens Friday. Apple’s new store in Grand Central Station, NYC, will lose the black draping now shielding it from curious commuters this Friday. The store will be open for business starting at 7 a.m. and will have store hours suited for commuters rushing in and out of the building. This fifth Manhattan Apple store will be staffed by 315 employees and will offer the Personal Pickup service, two Genius Bars, and Personal Training sessions. —NS

