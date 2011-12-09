Flavor Saviors uFlavor Refresh The Beverage Business With Billions Of Tastes, On Demand

Picture this: You are sitting in, say, a Bermuda hotel on vacation. Suddenly you are struck by a crazy idea for a new soft drink taste. So you dial up a website, and with the guidance of a simple system you digitally mix the ingredients, adding 1% more cinnamon, a dash of lime, the merest hint of mango and control the carbonation to create a fantasy beverage that’ll explode on the tongue. Then you refine the color of the drink, design a label, and order yourself a bottle or two. Soon enough, they arrive in the mail.

Now, since the system is social, a person visiting an associated vending machine in, say, Dayton, Ohio, just moments later could be attracted by your drink’s potential, press a button, and have a liquid delivered that matches your design. And you get a portion of the profits. Incredible, right? And don’t overlook the implications, which could be enormous, especially if you manage to craft a drink that’s more attractive than any of the billion-dollar brands that are out there, and the taste catches on. That’s the ultimate goal of new company uFlavor.

By now we’re familiar with the idea of 3-D printing, a tech that’s being applied to everything from small plastic parts to human bone to entire buildings in space. The trick is properly known as rapid prototyping, although advances in the tech mean the output from these machines is fast becoming more product grade than prototype-like. In a way that’s what uFlavor is trying to do for soft beverages, printing out spurts of flavor, water, carbon dioxide, and other ingredients through a drinks print head into a consumable beverage. And its instant drinks manufacturing could be to Coke’s Freestyle flavor-mixing machines what chef Heston Blumental (him of snail porridge fame) is to McDonald’s menu selection.

If you’re reeling at the thought of a flood of nearly identical drinks, in a market that’s already confusing (have you stolled down the soft drinks aisle in a supermarket and just looked at the array?), then don’t. The team behind the innovation spoke to Fast Company, and assured us that they have a couple of core values front and centre–starting with taste.

“We’ve done two and a half years of research,” Michael Cloran, uFlavor’s Chairman, explains. “We worked with a flavor house up in Chicago so that we can make these things work…We came at this as technology geeks and some guys that build robotics and could build this thing. But we’ve been completely fascinated in learning about flavors, and that continues. We took some chefs with us to a meeting at our flavor house, and it was amazing watching guys that have been to cullinary school, that are well-known chefs, and they learn about beverages and are playing with the flavors–where you can see sugars and their different curves and how they fade out in the mouth, and the different acids and how they feel, dry or biting on the different parts of the tongue.”

So, far from a pedestrian “raspberry with lime or strawberry with cola” mix, uFlavor has the potential to be hugely sophisticated from a food science point of view: Literally millions of flavors, which will appeal to the palate in a different way.