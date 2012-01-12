5 Resources For The 4-Year Career

These five innovative nonprofits are all developing responses to the faster-changing world of work outlined in “Generation Flux” and “The Four-Year Career.”

Looking for a second career? Civic Ventures offers Encore Fellowships in seven states. These fellowships, which carry a small stipend, give retirees the chance to use their skills during a full-time or part-time commitment at a nonprofit, and perhaps segue into an “encore career” with meaning.

The aptly named Jobs for the Future, a nonprofit

dedicated to expanding opportunities for low-income youth through education,

has a new initiative called Credentials that Work. They’re using artificial

intelligence to crawl websites like Monster.com, CareerBuilder, and LinkedIn and

push aggregated, real-time labor market information to community colleges, who

can share it in turn with job seekers and use it to create

credentials and programs that prepare students for the swiftly-changing

opportunities out there. “There’s no

question that any training institution is up against a more dynamic,

fast-moving economy,”says program director John Dorrer. “In the past, the data

was aged and we were looking the rear-view mirror. That doesn’t work for the

active job seeker today.”

The Institute for the Future, as part of its decade-long Future of Work project, has identified 10 skills needed for the jobs of the future: Sensemaking, Novel and Adaptive Thinking, Transdisciplinarity, Social Intelligence, Computational Thinking, New Media Literacy, Design Mindset, Cross Cultural Competency, Cognitive Load Management, and Virtual Collaboration. They are currently

researching where and how people can learn these skills.

DreamNow,

a nonprofit started by 27-year-old Dev Aujla, is currently creating a job training

program based on Aujla’s upcoming book with Billy Parish, Making Good: Finding Meaning, Money and Community In a Changing World. The plan is to train 10,000 youth for careers that are flexible, portable, and sustainable.