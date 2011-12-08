Plunging Cleavage Made As Literal As Possible In Wonderbra Promotion

It takes courage to go out in public wearing a deeply plunging gown. It also takes a lot of guts to jump off the side of a perfectly good building. Like the pair on display here, Wonderbra is attempting to jam those two things together in full support of its latest product.

To ensure that an ample proportion of potential buyers get an eyeful of the new Ultimate Plunge model, Wonderbra has devised one of the more literal, and head-scratching promotional stunts in recent memory. The company sent a group of women, apparently over-brimming with confidence, on a building-side bungee expedition against the backdrop of a giant underwear model. The daring divers went past a projection of the valley just beneath the model’s sternum before bouncing back up again. One giant leap for womankind this was not.

The recently unveiled Ultimate Plunge Bra offers a cleavage deeper than Barry White’s lower register, designed for those whom double-sided tape seems a stitch too far. A clear strip at the bottom holding the two cups together is barely visible–although the display it helps create above means nobody will be looking at it anyway.

In launching the Ultimate Plunge, Wonderbra invited women to enter an online competition, the prize being an opportunity to bungee jump down a giant projection of model Adriana Cernanova, on the side of Battersea Power Station in London. (Cernanova is filling the void left behind by Eva Herzigova, whose “Hello Boys” ad allegedly caused car crashes when it debuted 17 years ago.) It was a no-brainer which area on the model’s body served as the dropzone for the contestants’ leap. The effect was sort of a full-body motorboating in miniature.

Oddly enough, men were not permitted to enter the contest. Is it because Wonderbra’s site lacks sufficient bandwidth to support all those submissions from eager bungee-enthusiasts? Or would the spectacle of men performing this stunt just have been too… ridiculous? Was the use of female jumpers a hilariously misguided hedge against charges of sexism? The Internet can barely contain all the possibilities, which will no doubt leave women deeply divided.

Watch video of the plunge below.