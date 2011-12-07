Meet Google Music’s Chief Record Store Geek, Tim Quirk

It’s just before the launch of Google Music in November, and a group of music geeks–former writers, record store clerks, and short order cooks–is in Building 44, the home of Android and a haven for engineers at Google’s Mountain View headquarters, engaged in yet another long heated argument over music. It’s the kind of debate that goes on in offices all over Google’s campus, but this particular group was deciding where to put one music partner’s song selection on the massively visible store homepage.

Oh, and the guy leading the discussion is the bona fide former front man of a semi-popular ’90s band, Too Much Joy, who was sued by Bozo the Clown and arrested for indecency. Google it.

“We were in the happy position of having more stuff to feature than we had slots for,” says Tim Quirk, Google’s head of global content programming and the former “front dude” in question. “Someone said, ‘We can just put it in staff picks.’ I looked at the room and asked, ‘Who in this room unabashedly loves this particular title?’ Everyone just kind of coughed uncomfortably. ‘If no one is going to raise their hand and say they love this, then it doesn’t qualify as a staff pick.'”

This is the “inviolable rule” of Google Music: Staff picks “are not for sale,” Quirk says. He declined to tell me which song or artist his staff had been arguing over. “It didn’t even wind up on the homepage,” he says. “We had to go back to the partner and say, ‘We can put you in another slot next week–we’re all booked.'”

Shelf space might be unlimited in an online music store, but homepage placement isn’t. Plus, Google is entering the music industry years late, and they’re hoping attention to detail may help distinguish its service from Apple, Spotify, and myriad other competitors. Quirk’s music team consists of roughly a half-dozen full-timers and two-dozen freelancers, who are working to foster an identity for Google Music through staff picks, exclusive tracks, hand-crafted genre selections, and original editorial content. The aim is to breathe life into Google Music–to give it a human touch, and show it’s not a service run by cold, lifeless algorithms.

Quirk (right) has a colorful history in the industry that demonstrates his dedication to creativity and musical ethics. In Too Much Joy, he fumbled through the issue of copyright after being sued by Bozo the Clown for sampling five seconds from a Bozo record. (The sample was removed in a later release.) And shortly after raunch rap pioneers 2 Live Crew were arrested on indecency charges due to their explicit lyrics, Quirk’s band protested by performing 2 Live Crew covers in concert. The band was subsequently arrested, and spent the night in jail.