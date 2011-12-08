RIM’s Only Road Back: Building An iPhone Killer

Once upon a time, Research in Motion was the world’s leading smartphone company. Armies of executives were loyal to their “crackberries.” It had a stock price that wouldn’t quit.

Fast-forward a few years and its failed tablet has caused RIM to miss its third-quarter revenue target. It’s been weighed down by lengthy network outages. Legions of people are ditching BBMs for iMessages and abandoning BlackBerry keyboards for Android keyboards. Speculation over RIM’s demise hits the press daily, and I’m sure many news outlets already have drafted its obituary.

But there’s still time for RIM to save itself and recapture its former glory. How? It’s time to get up off the floor, stop wasting time with me-too products and finally build a product that’s better than the iPhone.

That’s right. Stop strategizing and pontificating about the future, stop getting distracted by tablets and do what Apple did to you: Simply build a better product. If RIM built a product people preferred using to the existing choices; if it took a step back from playing catch-up and producing me-too products to innovate and produce a device that makes everyday tasks more convenient, that delights and astonishes users, that improves the quality of consumers’ lives, RIM could very well survive. Because that’s all that users of digital media and technology want: technology that makes their lives easier.

Focusing on user needs, somewhat ironically, is how RIM became the original smartphone wunderkind. It defined its user base as executives and politicians that relied on the device to rapidly send important, sensitive, and secure emails.

To this end, for example, in 2004 it produced a keyboard that had 20 keys rather than 26 and powered this usability innovation with proprietary predictive text software–a great idea. But then when smartphones began offering cameras and downloadable software like games, RIM nixed these features because of security concerns.