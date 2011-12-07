Frictionless And Merchant-Friendly, Loyalty Cloud Borrows The Square Model To Keep Customers Coming Back

Last month a new startup, Womply, launched to bring “effortless offers” schemes to local merchants–coming with an impressive pedigree because it’s cofounder Brandt Squires was formerly LivingSocial executive. Just weeks later, Womply has an additional offering–Loyalty Cloud–that promises the same sort of effortless experience but for customer loyalty schemes, rather than Groupon-style “special offers.”

According to the new site, its simplicity rests on the fact that, “Merchants create offers that reward customers for repeat visits and Womply handles everything else, from marketing and remitting offers to customers, to providing analysis and insight on the amount of revenue generated as a result.” To this end, Womply’s new Loyalty Cloud is trying to be a complete one-stop shop for local business loyalty schemes: Simpler even than stamping a rubber stamp on a collector card, and providing deep customer analytics that would be tricky to get any other way. It manages this by being seamless from a customer and merchant point of view, with the transaction happening “in the cloud” via “Womply’s high-tech platform that enables the company to spot credit and debit card transactions at participating merchants and to push cash credits to customer payment cards.”

The whole thing is designed to be merchant-centric, rather than

focusing on the deals or the end-user customers. Womply itself makes

money by charging merchants a low annual rate (in the hundreds of

dollars a year range), and it even offers a free entry

level. Womply CEO Toby Scammell says that, “From square one we started with this

premise that we didn’t want to interrupt merchant’s operations at all.

We think one of the biggest problems, a kind of untold story, from an

operational viewpoint with Groupon and LivingSocial there are real costs

associated with training your employees, managing the offers in the

restaurant or in your bar. We eliminate those completely at the

transaction–somebody who’s receiving a reward looks identical to

someone who’s not.”

There are other bonuses to this system:

Establishments don’t have to plan to deal with coupon-toting guests,

customers on, say, dates at a restaurant don’t look like a cheapskate

because their date needn’t know they’re earning points for the meal, and

servers won’t worry about reduced tips because the customer is paying a

full price, not a discounted one.

“It’s a little bit like using a Groupon, but not having to mess around with paper or coupons or mobile devices or anything like that–it’s just ‘pay with your credit card,'” Scammell says. “We spot the transaction, and if you’re eligible for an offer then we push the credit right back to your phone.” In effect that’s a cash-based equivalent of the kind of tenth-coffee-is-free deal you’ll likely have used before.

“We really think that loyalty is the first place that a merchant should start if they’re looking to improve and understand their business,” Scammell adds, noting that while there are a lot of deal-based systems out there like Groupon and LivingSocial, he and his company “think that they have a place in the ecosystem. But we really don’t think that it makes sense to start paying a lot for customers of questionable value until you’ve understood your current customers and invested sufficiently in them to get them to come back and spend more money when they visit.”