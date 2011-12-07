Amazon Kindle Will Win Thanks To Hype, Not Performance

This year, the gift that I really hope to find under my tree is the Amazon Kindle Fire.

Amazon is projected to sell 5 million of its new $200 tablets–that’s one for every three iPads Apple sells, making it the first real iPad contender despite the fact that many technology wonks argue the Kindle Fire lacks what it takes to challenge the iPad.

So is the Kindle Fire living on hype and false expectations? Yes…and that is precisely why it may win.

There are essentially two classes of innovations: those that fulfill existing needs better and those that create entirely new needs. Most innovations are of the first type, also known as “better mousetraps”: faster phone, more efficient airplane, quieter dishwasher. Better mousetraps are easier to sell because you don’t have to change user behavior. You can predict the success of such innovations relatively easily by tracking their adoption along a smooth, upwardly rising curve.

Innovations that create new needs follow an entirely different pattern. If we understand that pattern, we can become more effective at driving innovation and changing the world.

1. The breakthrough: A new technology is conceived that makes it possible for people to do something they never thought they needed to do. Six thousand years ago the simple scratch plow allowed hunter-gatherers to start farming, an activity they had never considered, and that ultimately gave birth to civilization.

2. Adoption for the wrong reasons: Early adopters start using the new technology not to fulfill the new need (which they don’t know they have), but to fulfill one of three types of needs: utilitarian (get something done), hedonistic (to have fun), or social (to get status). This is iPad users buying the first iPads to read books because it’s fun or cool, even though it’s not the best use for an iPad. This is early TiVo users using the first DVR to tape shows, even though VHS tapes did the same thing less expensively.