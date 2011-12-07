Microsoft Woos Developers To The (Upcoming) Windows Store

When Microsoft launches Windows 8, its completely revamped operating system, next year, it will follow in Apple’s wake and unleash a store that will sell apps to run on its PCs.

And Microsoft wants app developers to know that it will be a very good store indeed–one that, among other things, allows developers who sell large numbers of apps to keep more of the revenues than the Apple store.

To that end, Microsoft held a preview of the upcoming Windows Store in San Francisco on Tuesday, which seemed designed to hammer this point home. “This is the biggest and most signficant developer opportunity ever,” said Antoine Leblond, Microsoft’s corporate vice president for Windows Web Services.

The store will launch with a limited number of apps as part of the Windows 8 beta, which Leblond said will begin in late February. For the store to succeed, Microsoft needs to convince developers to take on the burden of building versions of their apps for Windows 8, in addition to the versions they create for the Apple and Android markets.

Leblond reeled off all the reasons developers should be excited about the Windows Store. First is the size of the ecosystem: 1.25 billion PCs in the world use Windows, Leblond said, and half a billion licenses for Windows’ latest operating system, Windows 7, have been sold so far. In comparison, only 247 million tablets and phones run Android, and only 152 million devices have the iOS (the iPhone and iPad) operating system.

Windows offers “incredible, incredible reach,” Leblond told the developers in the audience. “That’s what you get to participate in by writing Metro-style apps.” (“Metro” is the name for apps written for the new Windows platform.)