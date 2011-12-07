If You’re Not Sitting Where Your Customer’s Sitting, You’re Not Really Seeing Your Brand

The challenging economy has forced everyone to look at cutting unnecessary costs. From airlines charging for every checked bag, to restaurants not serving bread or table water unless asked, small cuts can have a deep-lasting effect.

It’s easy for senior executives to lose touch with what’s important (or frustrating) to their consumers, especially when it comes to the small and important details that really affect customer perception of brand experience and value. Here are some ways to experience your brand in the real world–and remind yourself how your customers see it.

Get out of your office

It should be mandatory for every senior executive in a company to experience their brand from the same perspective that the “people” do. It’s imperative to get out of the corner office and mingle among the people you serve. “Easier said than done,” you may think. “Who possibly has the time to get out to the stores, into the restaurants, or on a plane?” Make the time. It’s an investment in understanding what is really important to your consumers. Research presentations and statistics never paint the complete picture, and oftentimes not the right one.

Get out of your comfort zone–and visit the washroom

At the start of a recent strategic brand-refresh program with a national restaurant chain, we challenged the CEO and the entire executive team to go out into their restaurants. We told them to take a good friend, order lunch, and midway through, visit the rest room with a camera, and sit on the toilet and take photos of what was around them. We told them to ask their friend to do the same thing (without the camera), and then talk about their observations over lunch. Perhaps not the most appetizing homework, but necessary–after all, rest rooms of any establishment say a lot, and customers spend thoughtful minutes in there with nothing to look at but the (empty?) toilet-paper holder. We then asked them to come to our kickoff workshop with their photos and their stories. Needless to say, the toilet talk was revealing.