Brands That Make Dreams Come True

Netflix recently announced that it commissioned a new season of cult sitcom Arrested Development. In so doing, they made the dreams of millions of Arrested Development fans come true, while at the same time expanding their brand from distributor to content commissioner.

If Netflix can give their model a much-needed PR boost and satisfy a group of consumers overnight, it got me to thinking–dare I say dreaming–about what other brands could do to make dreams come true for the rest of us. Here are brand innovations I’m dreaming about this Christmas season.

Guide My Sleigh Tonight

In 2012, I dream of my car having the services of a high-end, online concierge–a Siri on wheels, if you will. As I head off into a day of work, errands, and social activities, my car offers up information on the best coffee shop along my route, and books the hard-to-get lunch reservation at the hottest restaurant in town. It also provides a discount at a boutique en route to dinner where I can stop and get a hostess gift. Imagine getting to pick not only the color and trim for your 2012 car, but also a preferred concierge service to shed new light on your hometown and daily routine…

New Films All The Way

With a good portion of business life devoted to air travel, I pine for an airline to distribute the never-released film content that many film festival-goers enjoy, so I might opt for that instead of the nth viewing of any given episode of 30 Rock. Travelers like myself would provide a formidable audience for new and never-released filmed content. In 2012, filmmakers shut out by the demands of studio and distributor finances should be given the opportunity to build an audience from the world’s frequent fliers who only wish they had time for Sundance.