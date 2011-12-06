UPDATE: Netflix-Facebook Bill Passes House

UPDATE:H.R. 2471, the bill that would enable Netflix subscribers to share their viewing habits on Facebook, passed the House in a bipartisan vote. “It was a close vote,” says Matt Lira, digital communications director for House Majority Leader Eric Cantor. Shockingly, more than 116 members of Congress voted against the bill.

EARLIER: Bipartisan bill H.R. 2471 would create a way for people to expressly allow companies like Netflix or Facebook to share their video rental history on the web. And it’s scheduled for a floor vote later today.

If passed, it would correct a frustrating situation outlined by Netflix CEO Reed Hastings in September, when he joined Mark Zuckerberg on stage at the f8 developer conference to make a surprise announcement: Netflix’s domestic subscribers would not be able to integrate their accounts to share films and TV shows on Facebook’s open graph. Fourty-four of the 45 countries where Netflix is available–in Latin America, Canada–have access to the new Facebook integration that lets them share their movie watching choices. But in the U.S., an antiquated 1988 bill called the Video Privacy Protection Act forbids the disclosure of one’s video rental information–even if the renter is okay with the disclosure. So domestic subscribers of Netflix would have to wait.

Seems like an easy fix–today’s legislation adds a sentence-length amendment to the original law. However, the legislation, which has supporters and co-sponsors from both sides of the aisle, is facing detractors, namely one sources say is Rep. Mel Watt of North Carolina.

“My understanding is that, in committee, he didn’t understand why people would want to share this content. He doesn’t use social media in his everyday life, so how can we expect him to understand the value of sharing content? I don’t think he gets it,” says Matt Lira, the digital communications director for House Majority Leader Eric Cantor. “Second, it seems he’s concerned that people might be duped into sharing this information. My response to that is if you knew anything about the social web, you’d know if I started sharing your content without your permission you’re going to know right away because it’s an extraordinarily public app. You’ll stop using the product [if that happens] because you’ll be pissed off. And if any company has a sensitivity now to listening to their users, it’s Netflix.”

Requests to Rep. Watt’s office for comment were not immediately returned. Netflix could also not immediately be reached for comment.