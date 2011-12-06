Nissan’s Leaf-Charging Wireless Pad Could Signal An Industry Surge

Wireless charging is still not common, particularly with the disappearance of the Palm Pre, which was one of the main gadgets to utilize the trick for ultra-convenient connection to a battery-boosting charger. That makes Nissan’s moves with its Leaf EV all the more interesting: To charge your 2013 Leaf, all you’ll have to do is park it on the requisite spot of your garage.

The setup is rather simple at first glimpse: Instead of flipping open a door on your car and connecting in a large electric plug, wired to a wall charger point, you reverse your Leaf over a large plastic pad on the floor.

But this otherwise innocuous pad contains the coils of a wireless induction loop and some electronics–induction is how electricity makes its way through a transformer, magnetically, with no physical connection between the coils. And you can think of the pavement pad as one half of a transformer. The other coils are installed beneath the floor of the Leaf itself. To charge it up the car is electrically reversed over the pad into the sweet spot with the aid of a dashboard display; sensors tell the car when to stop. Turning the main alternating current on connects the loop in the pad with the loop in the car, and after being converted into DC, it can charge up the car’s battery.

The simplicity and benefits are obvious for EV users, who would simply have to park their cars at night in order to drive away with a full battery in the morning. No messing with plugs or cables–which saves time, and could be safer. That’s why Nissan has revealed it’s making the charging system available for new Leaf vehicles from 2013 (though it’s unlikely it’ll come to earlier vehicles in a retrofit).