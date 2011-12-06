Netflix-Facebook Integration Coming, Verizon Wants Google Wallet Off The Galaxy Nexus, Ralph Lauren Puts Catalog On E-cards

Netflix-Facebook Integration Likely Coming Soon . H.R. 2471, the bill that would enable Netflix subscribers to share their viewing habits on Facebook, passed the House in a bipartisan vote. The United States is the last country with access to Netflix to allow the integration, which was banned because an outmoded 1988 Video Privacy Protection Act.

.xxx Domain Names On Sale Today. 100,000 domain names ending in .xxx have been bought in early sales and several went live in September. But the controversial domain names will go on general sale in just a few hours, overseen by the ICM Registry, amid stiff opposition from the adult film industry. —NS

Facebook And Zynga To Launch ForestVille? Facebook game maker Zynga and its host, Facebook, seem to be cooking up another game for their roster. It’ll be called ForestVille, All Facebook explains, and will star “Daisy the fox and her furry friends.” An official announcement is pending, but Zynga’s already registered a slew of domain names related to the name “ForestVille.” —NS

–Updated 10:15 a.m. EST

Starbucks’ Mobile App Sees Success. One in four Starbucks card-owning customers are paying for their $4 caffeine kick with the Starbucks app on their mobile phones. “Millions” of customers have downloaded the app on the iOS, Android, and BlackBerry, senior VP and GM of Starbucks told Mashable, contributing to 26 million mobile transactions since the app was launched. The app’s early and continuing success hints that the time may be ripe for mobile payments for daily purchases to take off. Well, among coffee drinkers anyway. —NS

Apple, E-Book Publishers Investigated In EU. Apple and four major book publishers are being investigated by the European Commission, to check if their agreement on pricing in the iBooks store holds back competition in the e-book environment in Europe. The publishers involved are Simon & Schuster, Harper Collins, Hachette Livre, Penguin, and Holzbrinck (owner of Macmillan Germany). —NS

–Updated 8:10 a.m. EST