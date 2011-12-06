Netflix-Facebook Integration Coming, Verizon Wants Google Wallet Off The Galaxy Nexus, Ralph Lauren Puts Catalog On E-cards

Netflix-Facebook Integration Likely Coming Soon. H.R. 2471, the bill that would enable Netflix subscribers to share their viewing habits on Facebook, passed the House in a bipartisan vote. The United States is the last country with access to Netflix to allow the integration, which was banned because an outmoded 1988 Video Privacy Protection Act.
.xxx Domain Names On Sale Today. 100,000 domain names ending in .xxx have been bought in early sales and several went live in September. But the controversial domain names will go on general sale in just a few hours, overseen by the ICM Registry, amid stiff opposition from the adult film industry. —NS
Facebook And Zynga To Launch ForestVille? Facebook game maker Zynga and its host, Facebook, seem to be cooking up another game for their roster. It’ll be called ForestVille, All Facebook explains, and will star “Daisy the fox and her furry friends.” An official announcement is pending, but Zynga’s already registered a slew of domain names related to the name “ForestVille.” —NS
–Updated 10:15 a.m. EST
Starbucks’ Mobile App Sees Success. One in four Starbucks card-owning customers are paying for their $4 caffeine kick with the Starbucks app on their mobile phones. “Millions” of customers have downloaded the app on the iOS, Android, and BlackBerry, senior VP and GM of Starbucks told Mashable, contributing to 26 million mobile transactions since the app was launched. The app’s early and continuing success hints that the time may be ripe for mobile payments for daily purchases to take off. Well, among coffee drinkers anyway. —NS
Apple, E-Book Publishers Investigated In EU. Apple and four major book publishers are being investigated by the European Commission, to check if their agreement on pricing in the iBooks store holds back competition in the e-book environment in Europe. The publishers involved are Simon & Schuster, Harper Collins, Hachette Livre, Penguin, and Holzbrinck (owner of Macmillan Germany). —NS
–Updated 8:10 a.m. EST
Indian Government And Facebook Comment On Censorship Move. India’s IT minister Kapil Sibal met representatives from Microsoft, Yahoo, Google, and Facebook yesterday in the latest in a series of meetings to discuss offensive content on social networks and platforms. In a press conference today, Sibal said the government wanted the companies to screen content “taking into account community standards in India.” The companies declined to cooperate. Today, Facebook issued a statement saying that its existing policies allowed for blocking and reporting report abusive content, but, they would “continue to engage with the Indian authorities as they debate this important issue.” Meanwhile, spooked Indian users have taken to Twitter and Facebook to criticize the government’s stance, fuelling tags like #IdiotKapilSibal on Twitter. —NS
Verizon Wants Google Wallet Off The Galaxy Nexus. The Galaxy Nexus, Google and Samsung’s Android baby running the Ice Cream Sandwich OS, will launch on Verizon without Google Wallet. Verizon requested that Google’s built-IN NFC payment system be disabled on Galaxy Nexus phones that Verizon would support, CNET reports. Yet another indication that NFC payment systems will first take off elsewhere in the near future before catching on in the U.S. —NS
Ralph Lauren Puts Catalog On Customizable E-Cards. Tech-savvy fashion house Ralph Lauren is letting customers design Ralph Lauren holiday e-cards featuring products from their online catalog. In the e-cards, models wearing gear from Lauren’s Rugby line walk on and off animated blocks holding letters to spell out a custom greeting. Meanwhile, the names and prices of their outfit show up below. —NS
Flipboard Launches In China. Slick social iPad reader Flipboard is set to debut in China, available today as a free download from the Apple China App store. The China edition will snap up content from news feeds, microblog Weibo, and updates from the Facebook-ish Renren. —NS
–Updated 5:45 a.m. EST
