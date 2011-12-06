Liquid Comics Launches Digital Platform To Capture India’s Pop-Culture Crazed, Mobile-Connected Youth

Here’s a promising recipe for pop-culture success: Sart with cosmos-spanning tales of super-powered beings locked in an eternal struggle of good and evil. Mix in with no-nonsense action heroes, vile bad guys, and sultry seductresses. Prepare it with an over-the-top design aesthetic drenched in motion and color. Then serve it up to a devoted fan base that hangs on every storyline and industry rumor.

This describes two of the world’s most successful

entertainment phenomena: American superhero comics and Indian Bollywood films. Liquid Comics is offering the best of both with the launch of Graphic India, a new digital platform

to promote comic books in India and showcase young artists and writers in the

country.

“Graphic India intends to be India’s premiere graphic novel

platform and community, leveraging Liquid’s large library of high quality

content created by Indian creators, while also aggressively commissioning and

showcasing numerous original stories by India’s greatest new visionaries,” the company said in its announcement. The

site features online comics, interviews, how-to tips for aspiring creators,

contests, and social media links.

A U.S.-based company founded by three entrepreneurs with ties

to the Indian comics and entertainment industry, Liquid Comics began life as

Virgin Comics, with the support of Richard Branson, and announced ambitious plans

for a line of comics based on Hindu cosmology and heroic Indian legend and

literature. Liquid’s current owners bought out Virgin in 2008 and put more emphasis on digital content, apps, and content-licensing deals.

The launch of a digital comics portal for the Indian market

seems well timed with developments in both the global comics industry and the

Indian entertainment market. With tablet devices and e-readers proving an ideal

platform, U.S. comics are making the transition from paper to digital in a big

way. Most major publishers have either made or announced the move to same-day

digital release. Comixology’s comic reader app has been the top download every

Wednesday (the day new comics are released), and digital sales in the wake of

DC’s successful “New 52” relaunch have reportedly been exceptionally strong.

If digital comics are thriving in the U.S., they are poised to

blow up in Young World economies like India. The country has an economic growth

rate of more than 7% even in the midst of a global recession; a growing middle

class of more than 350 million; and a population of 1.1 billion, 50% of whom

are under age 25. Though the indigenous comics industry

is struggling and the country has proved a tough

nut to crack for foreign publishers like DC and Marvel, digital

distribution offers a new bridge to the country’s plugged-in, pop-crazy youth.

Young Indians lead the world in using their mobile phones

for games and recreation, and better service quality is finally at hand to

speed up downloads of richer content. Last month, a company called Datawind shattered

the price barrier for e-reader devices, announcing

a color-screen tablet for the Indian market priced at $35.