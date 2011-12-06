StumbleUpon’s Mobile Growth Rockets 800%; Company Unveils Major Redesign With 250 Brand Partners



StumbleUpon, the discovery engine that enables its users to “Stumble” onto personalized web content, unveiled a major redesign Monday, introducing a slew of upgrades that include a streamlined interface, recommendation improvements, and the addition of brand channels.

But what’s really driving the overhaul isn’t some product-cycle deadline–it’s StumbleUpon’s mobile growth, which has rocketed 800% in the last year, becoming core to the company and its future business potential.

“We’re doing a complete relaunch of the site, and a lot of it is inspired by our mobile experience,” says CEO Garrett Camp. “It’s basically because of our mobile traction. That streamlined experience, which is simpler and without complexity, has really resonated with users. We wanted to take what we learned from mobile and bring that to the web.”

Like Reddit and Digg, StumbleUpon helps users discover new content, but with a slight twist: a “Stumble” button adds a bit of random serendipity into the equation, allowing users to leap to unknown content with one click. Roughly 20 million users press that Stumble button more than a billion times a month. Now, mobile is fast catching up: In November, StumbleUpon reached about 200 million Stumbles on Apple and Android smartphones and tablets.

“Mobile is going to be big [for us],” Camp says. “Looking at our current growth rate, I wouldn’t be surprised if a year from now, 40% to 50% of our usage is on mobile.”