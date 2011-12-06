How To Use Interactive Video To Effectively Promote Your Brand

Somehow it just happened. We went from casual conversations with our coworkers by the watercooler to communicating almost entirely via emails, status updates, and text messages–even when those coworkers are in the very next cubicle.

As technology allowed us to become more “social,” face-to-face communication inadvertently took a backseat to typed words on a screen. Emoticons replaced facial expressions. But they were still no substitute for the real thing.

Historically, interactive video only existed in a silo, forcing you to rely on solutions such as GoToMeeting, webex, or Skype. That also meant you had to send all of your users to other sites–less than ideal when you’re trying to build your business. Then Facebook and Google hopped onboard the video train, and that began the movement toward mainstreaming interactive video communication for the masses.

After winning this season’s American Idol, Scotty McCreery hosted a Facebook video chat using TokBox’s OpenTok Video Platform. In one hour, he was able to engage and interact with 1,433 fans face-to-face. 90% of the fans connected via Facebook; 10% came directly from McCreery’s site.