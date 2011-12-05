Hertz Takes A Road Trip With Live Nation

Few things go together like music and road trips, so how about a Hertz rental car with those concert tickets? As of January 1, 2012, you’ll be able to book both through Ticketmaster.com as well as LiveNation.com. The integration of a rental car into the ticket-buying process is a key component of a multi-year sponsorship and marketing alliance Hertz has entered into with Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation Entertainment.

“Twenty-four hours a day, 365 days a year, Hertz will be integrated into the core of our ticketing business,” says Russell Wallach, president of Live Nation Network, the company’s entertainment marketing division.

The Live Nation deal is actually part of an larger “Movin’ with Music”-themed effort on the part of Hertz to tap into the power of music to reach a younger demographic–more specifically, 18- to 34-year-olds. The initiatives make Hertz the latest brand to forge connections with musicians and the music industry to boost its brand identity.

Through Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com, Hertz will offer ticket buyers the chance to rent vehicles–ranging from luxury sedans to SUVs to sports cars–from a specialized Hertz Concert Collection. Concertgoers who rent a car from Hertz will get driving directions to the concert through NeverLost, the car rental company’s navigation technology, as well as access to VIP parking at the venue. And here is a plus for members of the 25-and-under crowd who book with Hertz through Ticketmaster: They won’t have to pay a young renter’s fee.

Additionally, Live Nation is including Hertz in all sorts of band promotions, including one in the first quarter of 2012 that will give Hertz customers the chance to see up-and-coming pop/soul band Fitz and the Tantrums perform. The winner will also go backstage to conduct an interview that will be shared through social media. “We’ll be building these experiences throughout the year to bring Hertz closer to the audience,” Wallach says.

While partnering with Live Nation, Hertz is launching its own streaming radio station–Hertz Live Radio, which will be heard at Hertz facilities and on Hertz buses–in the second quarter of 2012 as well as a Hertz Music Store later in the year through which members of the Hertz Gold Plus Rewards program can use points to download music.