Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Promotes New Headphones By Way Of Sean Parker

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson should be hawking headphones. That’s why he’s sitting in a mixing booth at Engine Room Audio in Lower Manhattan at 9:40 a.m. Instead, though, the Jamaica, Queens-bred rapper is talking about his next Silicon Valley investments–and Sean Parker.

“I think Sean Parker damaged the music business with Napster,” Jackson says. “Now he’s trying to fix it.”

In a charcoal gray suit with a wine-red handkerchief, Jackson looks more Gordon Gekko than chart-topping rock star. Then again, what’s a modern rock star if not a branding machine. For 50’s part, he’s moved on from hit singles to hit investments. Jackson runs his own label under Interscope Records; he’s built successful sneaker and clothing lines; he’s starred in movies and video games; and he’s injected capital in everything from 3-D glasses startups to energy drink companies. In 2007, an early investment in Vitamin Water-maker Glacéau proved prescient when Coca-Cola bought the company for $4.1 billion, an acquisition that earned 50 Cent a reported $100 million. Today, he’s technically here to promote his next business venture, SMS Audio, makers of high-end headphones. “The category is huge,” he says. “These headphones are definitely going to be the biggest stocking stuffer.”

But first, let’s talk about Spotify. Jackson has invested mainly in physical products so far–vitamin drinks, fashion, headphones. But he’s looking to invest in tech startups. “I have some ideas now,” he says. “I don’t want to discuss the deal until the papers get signed because everyone else will get excited–and then we get scattered.”

When pressed, Jackson flashes a knowing grin. I ask him whether he’s investing in a small music-related startup. “Well, they’re really well established companies that I’ll end up being involved in,” he says. Like Spotify? “Those are the kinds of guys I want to hang out with, down there in Silicon Valley,” Jackson answers coyly. He says he knows Parker but declines to go into any more detail. But clearly he’s impressed by streaming services like Spotify, which he says, “are the future of music–the experience with Napster gave them the insight–all the information [they needed].”

Jackson ticks off characteristics that he learned from finding new talent and producers in the music industry. It’s not so different looking for successful entrepreneurs, he says. It boils down to four traits: quality of material, performance, appearance, and personality. It was those qualities that led him to Brian Nohe, founder of KonoAudio, which SMS Audio acquired in August to support its sound technology. “Ultimately the vision is not just a headphone company,” says Nohe, now SMS’s president. “I mean, 50 wants to create an audio company. You will see us move into laptops, speakers, and home entertainment.”