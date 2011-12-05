Spotify, Android, Apple TV, And The New Appathy

Apps are coming at us from all directions, and they’re getting both more sophisticated and simpler–the app economy is booming. But as everyone and their dog makes something they deem fit to call an “app,” the supply will arrive like a flood. Then what will we do as a consumer society–wallow, sink, or swim? And if everyone’s building an app, do we ever need to buy one?

Last week Spotify added a powerful gateway into its system by enabling third-party apps to work inside its streaming music system. It’s a response, Spotify says, to many customer requests for it to add this or that additional facility…and instead of doing this piecemeal, the company has decided to let third-party developers build them. That’ll certainly satisfy many requests, and it’ll also enable many surprising app additions that we may never have previously thought of.

The thing is, writing an app for Spotify isn’t necessarily a very tricky thing. The chap behind an existing fun web app called MusicMaze, Paul Lamere, has already had a go, and reported that it’s surprisingly easy: “Since the Spotify App version runs inside Spotify, my app doesn’t have to worry about displaying album art, showing the currently playing song, album and artist name, managing a play queue, support searching for an artist. Spotify will do all that for me.” The entire environment, he notes, is familiar to anyone who’s made a modern web app. Of course, Lamere’s task was made simpler because his app was already music-centric, and thus Spotify itself could shoulder some of the tasks. But with many Spotify apps likely to involve mere clever management of playlists–the shared versions of which are one of Spotify’s biggest charms–then it’s plausible many passionate people would be tempted to compile and submit an “app,” even if they’d never tried to before.

Add to this the increasing number of apps within Facebook, and the ever-increasing number of systems that say that they’ll let you write an app for, say, the iPhone, even without you even having to know any code, and you’ve got an interesting situation: More and more apps, that may be relatively simple, if useful or fun, will be hitting the public soon. Systems like Facebook or Spotify may become app-writer farms, as coders cut their teeth on a simple in-app app, then move on to bigger and better things.

The definition of an app itself may be expanding, too, as apps arrive on more platforms. Assuming Apple launches a connected TV in 2012, then it’s almost beyond belief that it wouldn’t have a specific app store just for its TV offering–the capabilities are just too tempting, from in-show Twitter discussions to show-related advertising, to the ability to actually buy products demonstrated on your favorite gardening/sci-fi/reality TV show (something eBay is recently getting into). If that works out, then Apple will be selling you apps through its iTunes App Store for your iPod, iPad, and iPhone, and perhaps the TV App Store for the iTV–plus apps from the Mac App Store for your Mac … things that until recently you may have named simply “software.”