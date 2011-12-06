Room 77 Helps Travelers Avoid Playing Room Roulette With Hotels

Loved the hotel, hated the room? Room 77 can help. Unlike deal-oriented travel sites and apps, like Priceline or Kayak, Room77 takes a novel, technical approach to putting its users in ideal lodgings; it gives them a way to peek inside each room, or out of its windows, before booking.

The vice president of engineering at Room 77, Calvin Yang, well known for his work as the designer of Google’s image search, explains how they do it:

“We have developed a platform [called RoomView] that lets us quickly digitize hotel floor plans and compute accurate latitude, longitude, altitude and orientation for each individual room and window in a building. This is the basis for accurate view calculation. Such data never existed before–only paper floor plan drawings were available. We were the first one to make such data digitally accessible.”

While travelers can see if they’ll be staying over a parking lot or a pristine lake, thanks to this technology, RoomView doesn’t automatically generate all the details about a given hotel room. The company supplements room profiles with user-contributed content including photographs taken from inside hotel rooms, as well as proprietary and shared data from hotel chains and online travel booking partners.

According to the vice president of product at Room 77, Kevin Fleiss, users’ preferences vary widely: Some travelers like to be far from the bar, others close to the action; some need pet-friendly rooms or wheelchair access, and everyone, these days, wants Wi-Fi or free Wi-Fi. Whatever they prefer, Room77 stores their preferences to enable faster searches and booking.

With just 20 full-time employees, Room 77 has already indexed 750,000 hotel rooms from about 3,000 hotels, and the number is growing by the day. The rooms they list are in many major U.S. cities– Las Vegas, San Francisco, New York,

Chicago, Los Angeles, and Boston–and in London, Hong Kong, Paris, Frankfurt, and a few

Canadian cities.

Founder Brad Gerstner says his business could share revelatory data and customer feedback with hotel executives someday, to help them manage yield, and plan improvements to their rooms and services that will prove a hit with customers.