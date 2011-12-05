7 Ways To Motivate Employees With Workplace Flexibility

Fast Company wants you to have your best year yet in 2012; click for more advice and tips on how to work smarter, manage your career, and lead a more meaningful life.

The “Flex and the C-Suite” series periodically showcases leaders who have made flexibility at work a key strategy for achieving smarter and better business results. In other words, they get it.

Allison O’Kelly is the founder and CEO of Mom Corps ™, a full-service staffing services company that helps employers tap into the market of talent (men and women) that has opted out of the traditional workplace and wants flexibility. O’Kelly, a Harvard MBA, founded the company in 2005; it’s since grown to 15 franchise locations across the country.

Mom Corps is an interesting example of an entity that doesn’t just offer flexibility internally, but has built a business model that helps other organizations leverage and execute their strategy using flexible talent. Here’s how O’Kelly describes Mom Corps’ commitment to “practice what we preach”:

What are the top challenges/opportunities you see for business over the next year or two?

From a challenges perspective, the issue is continued uncertainty. Many of the leading companies that we work with want to hire. They want to kick off projects that have been on hold. They want to capitalize on opportunities to position themselves for growth when the tide turns. But the duration of the recession is becoming increasingly unsettling. A sizeable misstep could set the company back further on the road to recovery.

On the positive side, a recession is an opportune time to grow a business. Organizations can best position themselves by taking a deep look inward and identifying what value they bring to the market, where their marketplace is headed, key strategies for growth, and the kind of team it will take to execute.