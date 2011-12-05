Would You Work For $5? Sites Like Fiverr.com Highlight New Global Labor Marketplace

Micha Kaufman , who with Shai Wininger cofounded Tel Aviv’s Fiverr.com , a site where people sign up to do odd jobs or services (called “gigs”) for five bucks a pop, remembers receiving a package at the company headquarters a few months ago.

As it turned out, his son had had the package delivered. “Inside was this digital underwater camera, worth maybe $100. My son was doing a gig on Fiverr where he would jump into the pool with a sign and someone else would take the picture. He would swim toward the camera with the company’s brand message on the sign.”

Now the kid, who is 14 and a half, will be able to make back the cost of the camera, and a nice profit, in a week’s time, maybe even a few days.

Such is life now. A global marketplace that used to work in the industrial mainstream culture of office buildings is now drifting away from that and creating its own virtual clusters of shops and neighborhoods on the web.

Kaufman (pictured above), a former lawyer, is partly responsible for a rapidly growing–and organic–new type of outsourced working environment. For its part, Fiverr strives to answer the question: What is to be done for all of these unemployed, talented individuals who have disrupted traditional work patterns and drifted toward a global, outsourced, permanent form of freelance?

By Kaufman’s estimation–he didn’t discuss exact figures–there must be millions of people doing this, in over 200 countries, the largest by volume being the U.S.

It makes sense why. Fiverr is a place where people who have jobs, or who are unemployed, may put up tasks that they are willing to do. But who wants to work for $5?