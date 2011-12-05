The Case For Girls: A Mock Ad Aims To Become A Legitimate Campaign With Global Impact

Digital ad agency AKQA crafted a stunning ad campaign for Fast Company‘s Dec./Jan. issue. Their “Case for Girls” concept featured a Chinese woman wearing a shade of crimson lipstick and a pairing of Chinese characters that translate into: “You Are.”

Their creative concept was so comprehensive, the agency now envisions a real-life potential for their idea, with a campaign that would include a pledge to wear red lipstick during International Women’s Day, March 12, 2012.

The link to their just-launched website is here. The Flash-based website, available in Mandarin and English, is one scrolling page that highlights facts about women’s health and gender inequality in China and around the world that leads to a call to action to mobilize and unite women on International Women’s Day on March 12, 2012.

They’ve also crafted a video, which, as the agency describes it, “references the sparse style of Chinese brush strokes and ink paintings, the video introduces the idea called Ni Shi, meaning “you are.” It’s a gorgeous must-watch video–a stunning call to action.