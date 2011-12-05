Goals: The Difference Between Success And Failure

What do you think is the single most significant factor in determining the ultimate success or failure of your business? I’ll give you a hint… it’s not how hard you work, how well you train your employees, or even how strong your cash flow is.

Those are all critical factors, don’t get me wrong–but even more important is your approach (or lack thereof) to goal setting. Psychologists believe, and studies have documented, that individuals with clear, written goals are significantly more likely to succeed than those without clearly defined goals.

For instance, a study conducted by Gail Matthews, Ph.D., at the Dominican University, found that individuals with written goals achieved approximately 50% more of their goals than those without written goals. In addition, the study also showed that individuals who made a public “commitment” to their goals and were held accountable to those goals were substantially more likely to accomplish them.

As you can see, goals are critical to ensure success in any discipline–but it’s not enough to simply create a mental list. Below are steps to help you set and achieve your goals:

1) Brainstorm and identify goals you’d like to accomplish, for yourself and for your business.

2) Put the goals in writing. Make sure that they are specific, and that they are quantifiable! (For instance, “work less than 50 hours per week” is a better goal than “spend more time with family.”) Include a timeframe for achieving each goal, as well.