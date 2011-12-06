Going Boldly Where No Startup Has Gone Before, Babelverse Aims To Make The Universal Translator A Reality

It all started at a startup convention. Friends and fellow entrepreneurs Mayel de Borniol (French) and Josef Dunne (British) were in Greece for Startegy last November. Like most conferences, Startegy had a roster of hopefuls pitching a variety of ideas on stage, getting feedback from the audience, and then brainstorming to further refine the project.

That’s when the problems started. Dunne and de Borniol sat among other non-native Greek speakers struggling to understand the presentations. Unfortunately, comprehension was core to the success of the event, as the audience voted on the ideas pitched.

Dunne and de Borniol conferred and just before the series of presentations ended they were up on stage outlining their solution for person-to-person simultaneous interpretation via smartphone. “We received a tremendous reaction from the audience,” de Borniol tells Fast Company–and Babelverse was born. (The company’s name was inspired by Douglas Adams’ iconic 1979 book, “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” and it’s not the first translating service to reference the novel.)

In a global economy, with startup initiatives popping up everywhere from Malaysia to Charlotte, NC, it’s no surprise that the business of translation is not only necessary, but ubiquitous. Indeed, Google “translation service” and you’ll get over 91 million hits. But Babelverse is angling to be the first application for real-time voice translation, powered by a global community of human interpreters. Anybody can use it to obtain on-the-spot interpretation, in any language.

Dunne asserts, “Being a native English speaker who lives abroad, I experience many people trying to use English as the de facto language, but this unfortunately lowers the quality of communication. We want to enable everyone to understand one another while each speaking in their native language.”

Validation quickly followed. Babelverse came in second at Global Entrepreneurship Week 2010 and Dunne and de Borniol got a shot at both presenting and trying the service at TEDxAcademy. During the relief efforts for Japanese earthquake victims, the two pulled an all-night coding marathon to provide a dedicated and free service for aid teams, NGOs, the media, and locals. In the first 48 hours, more than 100 bilingual people volunteered.