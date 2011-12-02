YouTube’s Radical Redesign Positions Google To Be Your New TV

Goodbye cute cat videos, hello cash cow. If browsing YouTube for funny videos is part of your Friday (or Monday, or Tuesday, or … you get the point) morning routine then you’ll already have had a surprise: Gone is YouTube’s old cluttered image, with ill-defined boxes of widgets that seemingly blended into other nearby sections of the page. Gone is its use of large sections of white page. Instead, in their place, there’s a smooth gray-tinted look and feel to Google’s prime video site, and a massive emphasis on “channels” and curated categories.

Google announced last month that it was going to source more professionally made content as well as flow more of its content into Channels–thematically linked sections of the site that would feel a little more like your standard cable TV box perhaps (sports channels, news channels, science…and so on). And it’s emphasized on its new blog posting that this redesign is all about that notion. “We want to make it easier for you to find and keep tabs of what you want to watch,” it suggests, and glancing down the dark-gray column on the left of the new page that certainly seems true: If you’re in the mood for vid clips about music, sports, comedy, science, gaming, and a long list of other topics, they’re now collected into an easy-to-access channel.

But this box is also customizable: Sign in to YouTube and you can arrange your own list, alongside Google’s curated ones, and the clips it’s recommended for you–Google handily points out that you can “even link your YouTube account to Google+ and Facebook to see what your friends are sharing” (and it’s notable that Google’s falling out with Twitter seems to also extend to this new social link).

Uploaders also benefit from the Channel-centric redesign, and, the site tells us: “As different uploaders have different goals, we’ve created new Channel templates to meet your needs whether you produce one video a week or have thousands of videos for a fan to browse.” To that end Google’s noting it’s incorporated “feedback from the ‘Cosmic Panda’ Channels and Watch experiment” (okay, perhaps cute animal videos are not going away) and that it’s “excited to present” its range of improvements that also includes “a way to keep your audience engaged even when you don’t have new uploads.” This last bit seems a very professional-sounding idea, designed to appeal to keen content generators.