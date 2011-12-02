Facebook Buys Gowalla, Zynga Targets $1 Billion IPO, Groupon Investigated For Ad Code Breach

Facebook Buys Gowalla. CNN Money is reporting that Facebook has acquired location-sharing service Gowalla for an undisclosed sum. CNN is saying that the company’s staff will be deployed on Facebook’s new (yet-to-be-released) Timeline feature, which leaves it unclear whether the deal is a talent acquisition or whether Facebook plans to keep Gowalla’s service, either as a standalone product or as part of Facebook. The report says some Gowalla employees will stay in Austin, while others will move to Palo Alto. –EBB

–Updated at 8:00 p.m. EST

Amazon Kindle Blazes At Best Buy. Amazon’s plucky little Android tablet that could has pulled off a statistical coup: It’s become the number one best-selling tablet PC at Best Buy. Which means it’s displaced Apple’s paradigm-inventing iPad from the top spot. It’s just one store, and there are a host of subtle influences at play, but estimates of around 3-4 million units sold aren’t bad. –KE

–Updated 11:45 a.m. EST

“Androidland” Store Touches Down In Melbourne. Google, Austrialia telecom company Telstra, and handset makers have teamed up to create “Androidland,” an Android-themed fun park in a section of the Telstra store in Melbourne. Android products from makers HTC, Motorola, Sony Ericsson, and of course Samsung line the displays, and the store includes a “spaceship” flight simulator in which visitors can navigate Google Earth. —NS

Zynga Aims For $1 Billion IPO. Facebook’s top game maker has set its IPO share price at $8.5 to $10, and will sell 14.3 percent of the total company (100 million shares), the New York Times reports. At the healthy end of that range, Zynga could make $1 billion at the first offering, putting the total value of the company at $7 billion. —NS

Groupon Investigated For Flouting Ad Regulations. Groupon, which went public in early November, is being investigated for 11 formal and 37 informal breaches of advertising code set by the U.K. Advertising Standards Authority between January and November this year. The Office of Fair trade will conduct the investigation. —NS