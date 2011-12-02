Amazon’s Kindle Fire Blazed Through An Army Of Androids

Amazon’s Kindle Fire is burning up BestBuy.com . Kindle sales quadrupled over last year’s, according to the company. Amazon said it was making “millions” more Fires than it had planned, based on the overwhelming response.

But what’s happening here is bigger than this or even the popular thread in which tech writers declare the Fire a bona fide threat to the iPad. Amazon’s overall strategy behind the product could provide a road map for digital players to fast-track their own platforms into full-blown ecosystems capable of competing with the likes of Apple and Google, too.

Right, right, ecosystems. Again. But Amazon has reminded everyone just how it important it is to hold users’ hands and walk them exactly where you want them to go–and make sure the destination is worth the journey. The company has managed to pull off a major coup here: An online retailer who barely makes any hardware just schooled every single tablet manufacturer (save one) in creating a splash both in hype and sales of a tablet. And it did it without even tablet-optimized software–Fire runs Android 2.3 Gingerbread, not Honeycomb.

It pulled off the feat by focusing on the platform first, and the hardware a distant second. The ultra-cheap $199 price was definitely a factor, too, but that wouldn’t have been possible if Amazon didn’t have a plethora of services at the ready for Fire buyers (eaters?) to dive into. Amazon correctly took the approach of first figuring out everything consumers would do with the tablet (and everything the company would sell), then building the right hardware to do it, rather than the reverse, which was what everyone else was doing.

“That’s a pretty good move for Amazon,” says Harry Wang, director of mobile research at Parks Associates. “Content library size and choices are very much important in the war of ecosystems–it is a critical factor to build a user base, and a large, loyal user base will reinforce market position and boost its leverage against content suppliers and partners.”

Until recently, conventional wisdom in the tablet market dictated you either built your own platform from the ground up or played nice with Google. The former isn’t a viable strategy for most. Microsoft is trying to do it with Windows Phone and Windows 8, but the company is so big and bloated that it’s years behind in this game and still hasn’t made any notable progress. The webOS platform, though a promising OS, was tragically never given the support it needed to become a real ecosystem. It’s too early to say for RIM’s QNX/BBX software, but given the clumsy launch of the PlayBook and RIM’s grim-and-getting-grimmer outlook, it’s looking like a nonstarter.

That leaves everyone else with Android. Up until now, tablet manufacturers have relied on Google to provide not just the OS, but the ecosystem. After all, Acer and HTC aren’t in the business of delivering content or digital services. Google is, certainly, but it’s slowly discovered that providing a multitude of loosely intertwined services and integrating them into an smooth and well-managed environment are two different things. One example: Without a central nervous system like iTunes, it’s incumbent on the user to figure out how to do simple things like integrating an iTunes library with an Android device. The release of Google Music last month is an important step in the right direction, but it may be too little, too late.