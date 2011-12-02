As Job Dissatisfaction Heats Up, Don’t Let Your Company Lose The Game Of Musical Chairs

If the surveys are correct, 2012 could go down in history as the year of corporate musical chairs. The results of recent studies conducted by Gallup, Mercer, and Right Management are alarming. Despite–or perhaps because of–the economic turmoil, discontent among workers remains high.

Right Management found that workers continue to feel trapped in their jobs and want to find new employment elsewhere. They polled more than a 1,000 employees in North America and found 84% of respondents are planning to look for a new position in 2012. According to Mercer’s recent What’s Working global survey of nearly 30,000 people in 17 countries, between 28% and 56% of workers are seriously considering leaving their jobs, with younger workers even more likely to be considering a move.

The Mercer study, echoing several Gallup polls in the past, shows that workers are increasingly less committed to their employers, which has only gotten worse during the recession. When asked what factors motivate employees to stay, the Mercer study showed that “being treated with respect,” and “work-life” balance led the list, with base pay and benefits listed lower.

Employees are speaking (or in many cases shouting), yet employers continue to operate as if everything is fine on the home front. If this were really the case, then exceptional customer service would be the rule, rather than the exception. There is no way you can deliver high levels of customer service with a workforce that has one foot out the door. Just look around. When is the last time you had a great experience with a service provider? Can’t remember? Neither can I.

There is still time to prevent your talent from walking out the door, but this will require a sharp turn in your organization. To do so, you must expunge the following ideas from your corporate culture:

We can’t afford to pay people what they are worth. Actually, you can’t afford not to pay people what they are worth. As the economy shifts, those who haven’t had pay raises in years will find employers who will compensate them for the value they bring to the organization. You can pay your employees a little bit more or you can pay the headhunter, who will be charging you 30% of the first year’s annual salary (times the number of employees you will now be replacing), the money you say you don’t have. Let’s hope the headhunter can deliver candidates who are fully trained in your systems, know exactly what your customers desire, and are willing to work for the same amount as those you’ve just handed over to your competitors.