“Apps” Like Rolling Stone’s Could Shine A Light On Spotify’s Missing Links

The mainstay of streaming music services is instant access to millions of songs without the commitment of a la carte purchase. But the secret sauce is discovery. Pandora proved this with its human-powered personalization algorithm that serves up sweet serendipity with each tailored track. Rhapsody has followed suit with social features and an editorial team to recommend tracks. Facebook lets your friends guide you. And Google Music plans to employ staff picks to highlight exclusive tracks, free songs, and undiscovered indie acts.

Now Spotify, which has long been best for people who knew exactly what they wanted to hear when they opened the standalone player, has introduced its own set of tools to make discovery core to the 10-million-user-strong service: third-party “apps.” (More on why we’re putting that in quotes in a second.) Rolling Stone‘s Jann Wenner even showed up to the Spotify event on Wednesday in New York City to demonstrate how his premiere critics would suggest playlists via the music mag’s Spotify “app.” What he didn’t acknowledge was that many of the songs, albums, or artists that constitute the backbone of critics’ lists can’t be found on Spotify. In other words, established tastemakers might bring clout (and, in Rolling Stone‘s case, maybe a few older users) to Spotify, but they’ll also highlight the rare but essential cultural touchstones missing from the service’s massive catalog.

At the event Wednesday, cofounder and CEO Daniel Ek announced Spotify was opening up the service’s platform to developers, enabling a slew of third parties to build “apps” on top of it. Ek hailed the announcement as a big first step, a sign that Spotify would “become a true music platform.” He showed off some promising third-party integration, including apps such as MoodAgent and Last.fm. But one of the big new categories of apps for Spotify, Ek said, would be “editorial apps,” or apps that guide user tastes and offer recommendations. Spotify offers listeners access to 15 million songs–what the service never did too well was offer personalized recommendations à la Pandora.

Now, in addition to Rolling Stone, voices from the likes of Pitchfork and Billboard will offer their “apps” that essentially act as re-purposed playlists, items able to be installed on the menu of your Spotify desktop client that will keep you up to date with staff picks from top tastemakers.

Ek and Rolling Stone‘s Wenner showed off a few examples from the app on stage, including the “100 greatest guitarists” playlist it will feature. But if you were to pull up Rolling Stone‘s “500 greatest songs of all time,” from the popular 2004 issue, you’d have trouble finding many of the tracks. The No. 1 song, Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone,” is not on Spotify, for example. Neither are any songs from Led Zeppelin. Neither would you be able to hear the 20 Beatles songs featured on the list. And if you were on the “500 greatest albums of all time” playlist, you wouldn’t be able to listen to 40% of the top 10 albums, too, since The Beatles are not on Spotify.

When I asked chief content officer Ken Parks about this at the event, he said there was a “shrinking number of bands” that were not on the service. “You picked out a corner case; that problem will get fixed over time,” he said. “Led Zeppelin hasn’t been putting out any records lately,” Parks added.