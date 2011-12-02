Gonzo Filmmaker James Bobin Reveals Muppet Movie Easter Eggs!

After a warm and Fozzie (wocka, wocka!) welcome in theaters over Thanksgiving, The Muppets are now a certifiable hit, poised to top the box office this weekend.

It’s been praised as a deft homage to our collective childhood, but there’s a whole other way to appreciate the flick: from the director’s chair.

British director James Bobin has helped create some of most brilliant and pop-culture-savvy characters in television (Da Ali G. Show and Flight of the Conchords) so it may be no surprise he managed to tuck in a mix of unexpected references that go way beyond puppet nostalgia. “For me, The Muppets were about the layers, that you could watch the show repeatedly–which I did as a kid–and find something new,” Bobin says. The filmmaker sat down with Fast Company and revealed the unexpected inspiration and careful crafstmanship behind some of his favorite scenes from The Muppets.

SCENE 1: Opening dance number with Amy Adams, Jason Segel, and their Muppet buddy Walter.

Inspiration: Oliver! The Musical (1968). “The opening number in the movie is a (much) smaller version of Consider Yourself by Lionel Bart from Oliver! That is one of my favorite pieces of cinema ever,” Bobin says.