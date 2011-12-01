ShareThis, Not That: The Social Quality Index Will Measure Your Websites’ “Socialness”

As the web universe continues to expand (just like the real one– Hubbell’s Law anyone?) Kurt Abrahamson is hyper-focused on drilling down. Specifically, the recently installed CEO of ShareThis wants to change the economics of online publishing. Abrahamson is of the mind that better content and smarter advertising can be produced from data insights on sharing across the web.

He should know. Abrahamson’s experience with online data began in the nascent days of the web when he founded Jupiter Media Metrix and grew it from a 12-person publishing company into one of the leading public Internet research organizations with annual revenues of $95 million. He came to Palo Alto-based ShareThis after a brief stint at the online display ad company SocialMedia.com and seven years at Google AdSense under his belt.

Though he confesses he was one of those people who’d share content by cutting and pasting links to URLs, Abrahamson does know a thing or two about boosting revenue. Good thing, because leading ShareThis isn’t just about refining metrics.

Though the company was founded in 2005 by Tim Schigel and managed to get its widgets on a million sites (everywhere from Food Network and Fandango to LinkedIn and the Los Angeles Times), ShareThis has never been profitable. In fact, it’s only recently been focused on generating revenue, Abrahamson tells Fast Company, because the sharing widget is free to publishers.

Part of Abrahamson’s strategy to bring more dollars into the ShareThis coffers is tied to analytics. The company just launched a new way to measure the social quality of websites. Dubbed the Social Quality Index, the basic premise is simple: Because everyone shares content all the time, and shared content is more valuable to advertisers, ShareThis is putting a value on the “socialness” of online content.

The company claims it’s the first measure of site rankings across 27 key content categories. This is supposed to give publishers a way to monetize their content and advertisers a way to identify the most receptive audiences.

“It will be a dollar figure,” explains Abrahamson. “Companies can capture the quality of the pages that are being shared at a higher dollar value.” What ShareThis won’t do is say a particular page is out in the market for a certain price.