Golf, The Abominable Game That Won’t Help Your Career

On a summer day in 1975, I stepped up the tee at the Liberty Country Club . It was the first time I ever played on a real golf course.

My father stood back and watched as I drew back and swung as hard as I could. The head of the club clicked so solidly and cleanly against the ball that I barely felt the impact in my hands. The ball rocketed off of the tee and flew straight as an arrow down the fairway into the humid Indiana afternoon. It bounced twice then stopped 50 yards directly in front of the green.

It was a beautiful shot–absolutely beginner’s luck–and it was my finest moment as a golfer.

It was a fast nose dive into misery from that moment on. I was never able to replicate the combination of factors that produced that heavenly shot, and the rest of that afternoon was spent learning the ridiculous and arcane protocol that surrounds the world’s most frustrating sport. And I’m pretty sure I sweated completely through my belt.

There’s so much to hate about golf. The cost. The time it consumes. Live golf cams. People who talk about golf. (I know, that’s exactly how I started this post. I’m ashamed of myself.) I especially hate the TV commercials for The Masters. Who needs the tinkling background piano and Jim Nantz’s hushed tones about the tradition of Augusta National ruining the bliss of March Madness?

But the worst thing about golf is the notion that you can’t be successful in business unless you play it. Rubbish. I think that myth was created by people who like to play golf and would like to keep playing–on company time. I get the premise–meeting a client out of the office provides an opportunity to connect on a personal level, find common ground, be a host, and connect in a more relaxed setting.

But times are changing. Fewer people are playing golf (which means fewer clients are playing golf), and companies are cutting back on club memberships and other golf-related perks. A recent article in The Wall Street Journal reports that “The business of building new courses in North America is almost completely dead.” Don’t confuse your career path for the cart path.