Forget The Stock Market; Invest In Yourself

I often hear from business owners requesting financial advice–as in, “Where should I put my money? Stocks? Bonds? Gold?”

In recent months, traditional investments have experienced extreme volatility–in the last month alone, the Dow Jones has experienced several swings of over 200 points in a single day.

With that in mind, my answer to business owners is usually “none of the above.”

Instead, I believe that most of the time, the best investment a business owner can possibly make is in his own business.

Assuming that you have built a sustainable and profitable model, investing in your business will typically lead to returns far superior than those you could earn through financial markets.

Investing in your business is more than just depositing extra cash in your bank account, however. You need to create a plan–and invest with a purpose in areas that are likely to grow your business and increase profitability. Below are three common ways to accomplish this: