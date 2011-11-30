Twitter’s Security Startup Acquisition Increases Danger For Egyptian Activists

Update (December 20, 2011) : Twitter has announced that Whisper Systems’ TextSecure software, in a surprise move, is becoming open source. According to Twitter’s Matt Graves, “our plan is to open Whisper Systems’ code over the coming months, starting with TextSecure. This will be an iterative release process, as we make sure the code meets legal requirements and is consumable by the open source community.” Source code for TextSecure and RedPhone will be placed online at GitHub .

Two of Egypt’s best known Twitter activists were taken into custody over the past month; one is facing murder and terrorism charges, while the other was beaten and sexually assaulted in custody. Although the international press and global observers have lauded the country’s robust social media community, Egypt’s ruling military junta has been taking an increasingly belligerent stance toward social media activists lately.

Unfortunately, things could get worse. On Monday, Twitter pulled one of the only available encryption software suites for Android phone calls and SMS text messages off the market temporarily. While it’s unclear which Twitter activists are using RedPhone, the timing is unfortunate.

Whisper Systems, a small Android security outfit whose products played a major role in the Arab Spring, lets people send encrypted smartphone calls and text message calls to each other using its RedPhone and TextSecure software. The company rushed an international edition of the previously U.S.-only products to market specifically for Egyptian users in February this year. As a result, Whisper’s products played an important role in the most dangerous days of the Egyptian Revolution; users relied on the software to make encrypted mobile phone calls and to anonymously post SMS messages to Twitter.

This past Monday, Twitter purchased Whisper Systems. Right after the purchase was announced, RedPhone service disappeared–just as Egypt was holding their first free elections in decades, and following weeks of intense violence. According to a Whisper statement, the software was entering a “transition period where where we will have to temporarily take our products and services offline.”

No relaunch date for RedPhone has been announced. It’s unclear why Twitter wanted an Android encryption firm in the first place, but with the programming talent at Whisper, it may have made it an appealing purchase. However, the odd timing of the RedPhone shutdown could cause significant headaches for Egypt’s massive Twitter activist community.