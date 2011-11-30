Spotify Adds Third Party Apps, Australian Samsung Ban Lifted, Lenovo’s Web TV, FCC Damns AT&T-T-Mobile Deal But Allows Re-Try

Spotify To Enable Third Party App Access . Spotify boss Daniel Ek has just revealed his music streaming website will enable third-party HTML5 apps to integrate right into the Spotify platform. “We thought long and hard about what the next big step for music might be,” Ek noted, describing requests for new services from users. In Ek’s mind Spotify has “become a true music platform” now. –KE

Nokia’s Indoor Nav Plans With Bluetooth. Bluetooth 4.0 promises many things, but beleagured phone maker Nokia thinks it can tweak the technology to create something that’s been long sought-after: Indoor navigation like GPS. It’s reached out to 30 potential partner companies to try to develop a standard that could change how millions of people get around. –KE

YouTube Turbo-Boosts Analytics. YouTube has taken its Insight system, which for some time has been able to supply limited analytical insight into the views of uploaded content, and totally replaced it with a new Analytics system which reports quick overviews, more detailed reports and audience retention figures. Google has also updated its Creator Playbook to reflect the changes. –KE

Siri May Display A Pro-Life Bias. Reports are surfacing that Apple’s Siri assistant app seems to display a bias in terms of reporting the locale of abortion clinics and associated services, ignoring nearby pro-choice centers and instead returning pro-life facilities. A web search via Google immediately returns more balanced results, demonstrating the control Siri exerts over access to search. –KE