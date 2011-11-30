How Path Is Becoming A “Smart Journal”

When Path launched a little over a year ago, many people were puzzled: Why would an app that was about sharing photos let you only share with 50 people?

Now, with the launch of v2 of the app, we have the answer: Path, which now calls itself a “journal,” isn’t about photo-sharing at all, in the conventional sense. It’s about capturing your most personal moments and sharing them with others. Creating a safe place to share photos (and videos) with just a small group of people was a first stab at creating a much more comprehensive–yet entirely private–place to document, and share, one’s life with those closest to you.

As such, Path steps away from the “photo-sharing” category and firmly joins the emerging rank of apps–from Facebook to Erly–that are devising ways to create digital scrapbooks of our lives.

The new version of Path, which is available on iOS and Android today, expands the number of things you can share to include notes, songs you’re listening to, your geographic location–even the times you go to sleep and wake up. But it keeps the “friend” limit to 50.

Path CEO Dave Morin tells Fast Company the new version is “a smart journal”–a place to document the moments of your life, in all the forms they come in.

“We talked to a lot of users about how they were using Path,” he says. “They were screenshotting apps that they like a lot and taking that screenshot and putting it into their Path.”

Users, Morin says, would take screenshots of the songs they were listening to on their iPods, of personal health apps with interesting visualizations, of their achievements on games–and post all of those to Path.