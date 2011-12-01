The Vision Thing: Warby Parker’s David Gilboa Disrupted An Industry And Improved The World’s Sight

If all you know about Warby Parker is that it sells great-looking glasses at a fraction of the price found at the mall, then you’re missing just how innovative this company really is. It disrupted an entire industry controlled by a handful of companies who were keeping prices artificially high, then the founders figured out a way to gift a pair of glasses to someone in need for every pair they sell. The result? “We hit our first-year sales targets within three weeks,” says Warby Parker’s 30-year-old cofounder David Gilboa, in this episode of Innovation Agents.