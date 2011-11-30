Microsoft’s Windows Tablets Of Next Year…Or Never

Yesterday it emerged that Microsoft’s Windows 8 tablets, running on ARM chips (less power consuming than Intel’s offerings), are finally due in mid-2013. It’s exciting news for Windows fans, and probably something that enterprise IT professionals will make a mental note to be pre-prepared for. But it might all be in vain. Microsoft’s Windows 8 tablets may already be too late, out-innovated by faster-moving rivals.

Forrester research says it’s “bullish on Windows 8 as a product for consumers,” but despite its enthusiasm for the product it’s just put out a damning piece of research that suggests Microsoft’s entire strategy for Windows on the “post-PC” tablet paradigm may be flawed for one main reason: It’s way too “late to the party.” In fact, Forrester calls it the “fifth-mover” in the market–Apple in the lead, Android tablets, HP’s webOS effort, and BlackBerry’s tablet. Though HP’s and RIM’s products have been cancelled and done badly, respectively, they still followed closer on the iPad’s tail than Microsoft has managed.

It gets worse, Forrester argues, because companies like Apple and Samsung have already consolidated their designs into second-generation devices…and Apple already has a third generation machine close to launch, forming a strong impression in consumer’s minds. And then more recently the Kindle Fire and Barnes and Noble Nook tablet have burst onto the scene, radically overhauling the lower end of the new tablet market and getting a different slice of the public interested in their devices–for a much lower price, and tighter capability limits.

The issue is that the public’s attitudes are changing–in the first quarter of 2011 46% of U.S. consumers (ahead of all others) wanted a Windows tablet, even though none was on the roadmap, but by Q3 this had slipped to just 25%.

We can predict that figure will slide even more over the next several quarters, if that trend continues, because products from Samsung, Apple, Amazon and many others will arrive and impress–and in the case of Amazon and Barnes and Noble they’ll entice millions of consumers to buy lots of content from the host suppliers, hooking them into the ecosystems for the longer term.

But we also know that in early 2012 there’s a new iPad coming–and from recent rumors and leaks we suspect it’s an overhauled device with a much higher resolution that’ll surpass the screen tech of every other competing tablet. There’re even a few rumors that a smaller iPad will accompany it–refreshing earlier thinking on the matter.