How To Prepare When You Only Get One Shot At Persuasion

If you’ve seen Eminem’s movie 8 Mile, you surely remember the scene of an industrial basement packed with hip-hop fans assembled for the battle between rival rappers. Will they cheer you or boo you off the stage? The refrain repeats, “You’ve got one shot.” It’s the pivotal moment in which you must persuade them to join your movement or slouch off stage in humiliation.

Much of what is written about persuasion addresses the challenge of building influence over time. But when you have only one shot, you need to prepare differently.

This week I had to prepare for such a “one shot” moment. I had a high-stakes meeting scheduled in a sky-high Wall Street office overlooking the Hudson River and New York City skyline. Luckily, my father had recently given me a thick tome called Persuasion in Society, the first book I’ve seen that backs up a breadth of insights on influence with hard-nosed research. One of the chapters explicitly addresses the unique challenge of making the most of your “one shot.” Here are eight tips that helped me prepare for my pitch. They worked wonders, by the way. The meeting went exactly as we had hoped.

1. Be one-sided: The research shows a one-sided argument is more convincing than a balanced one. So don’t be an impartial professor who addresses pros and cons. Instead be passionately convinced of your point of your view and just present that.

2. Leave something unsaid: Though you usually want to be explicit about the conclusions you want people to make, if you are going to speak to intelligent and discriminating audiences it’s better to leave something for them to figure out. People are more convinced by conclusions they derive. So, for example, don’t calculate the market potential of your idea. Instead give them the variables–number of people, percent who would buy, average price they would pay–and let them do the calculation themselves.

3. Enter the “realm” of story: This, the book says, encourages others to “activate story-congruent memories from their own lives.” Whether these stories are fictional or factual, the effect is just as powerful. So plot your key stories and practice them.